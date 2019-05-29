Shraddha Kapoor undergoes shoulder injury on the sets of Street Dancer

Divya Ramnani May 29 2019, 10.55 pm May 29 2019, 10.55 pm

All the Bollywood actors work hard to deliver good work, even when the situations aren’t in their favour. Be it shooting for films at odd hours, staying away from family for weeks, or working despite health issues. Such hard work and dedication are commendable. The most recent example of it is Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who suffered a shoulder injury while preparing for her upcoming film, Street Dancer.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Baaghi actor shared a glimpse of her getting treated for the same. In the video, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she has suffered a muscle spasm while shooting for Street Dancer. We could also see the Kapoor girl getting massaged for her muscle pain by a physiotherapist.

Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor undergoing physio sessions for her injury here:

In the past, Shraddha’s co-star Varun Dhawan, too, went through an injury on the sets after some back-to-back intensive dance schedules. However, he soon resumed with the shooting for the film. It looks like both Varun and Shraddha are leaving no stone unturned to raise the standards of their dance film. Kudos to such dedication!

Street Dancer also stars Prabhudeva, Sonam Bajwa and Shakti Mohan among others in pivotal roles. The film earlier had Katrina Kaif playing the lead. However, she decided to step out, citing date reasons. Filmmaker Remo D’Souza broke his silence on the same, he said, “We wanted Katrina Kaif, but the date issue happened as Bharat came in line. We were starting the film and that's how we had to change the female lead. Then we got Shraddha and it's great as we have worked together. She also knows about how we work as we have worked earlier. Whatever happens, happens for good."

Produced under the banner of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Street Dancer is slated to hit the big screens on January 20, 2019.