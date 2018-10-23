Shraddha Kapoor wants to share her songs with the world

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actors we have in the industry. Just like her acting, the actor has garnered much love from music lovers as well. From Sab Tera, Bezubaan Phir Se (ABCD2; 2015), Udja Re (Rock On 2; 2016), Do Jahaan (Haider; 2014) or Galliyan-Unplugged (Ek Villian; 2014), she has proved that she is well trained to take up singing as a career too. Not many would know that the actor often pens songs in her free time and recently got candid about the same in an interview.

When quizzed if she plans to record and release an album anytime soon, she said, “I don’t know. Sometimes, I feel like I want to share [my songs] with the world, sometimes I don’t, so I keep oscillating between the two. Sometimes, I think should I share something on Instagram, like my poetry or something. But then I am like no, I am not ready,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

When asked further if she would consider playback offers from Bollywood, balancing her acting and singing career, she expressed, “It depends on so many things; does my director want me to sing or do I think I should sing, whether or not it will fit into the narrative of the film, and so on. I don’t want to sing randomly, I need to practice and do it properly. If I am singing, then I need to rehearse and train myself well. There’s a lot of time that goes into it; that does not mean that I am not ready to invest so much. But right now I am focusing on acting.”

On the professional front, she was last seen in Stree and has multilingual film Saaho and Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in her kitty.