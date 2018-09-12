Shraddha Kapoor’s Saina Nehwal finds her love interest in Saqib Saleem

Last year in April, Shraddha Kapoor was roped in to essay ace badminton player Saina Nehwal’s biopic for the big screen. The casting took everyone by surprise as bets were placed on Deepika Padukone (who has been a state level badminton player in reality). Naturally, Shraddha’s casting came as a surprise but one cannot ignore the fact that she bears a resemblance to Saina Nehwal.

Post that, the movie went through multiple delays to the extent that the project was almost shelved. Thankfully, it’s back on track and Shraddha continues with her training for the character. Now, recent reports suggest that Saqib Saleem will essay her love interest in the movie. A source close to the film reveals, “Saqib is on good terms with director Amole Gupte, whom he worked with in Hawaa Hawaai. He has been approached to play Shraddha’s love interest in the film.” It’ll be interesting to see Saqib and Shraddha romance each other for the first time.

Coming back to Shraddha’s prep for the movie, here’s what she has to say, “It's a difficult sport, very challenging, but I'm enjoying myself. I've already taken 3840 classes, but there's still a long way to go which is why even though we start filming next month, we will shoot the badminton scenes only early next year.”

Apart from the Saina Nehwal biopic, she will be seen in Prabhas-starrer Saaho and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu.​