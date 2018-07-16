Shraddha Kapoor's World Cup final: When in France do as the French do

Shraddha Kapoor is one busy bee. After the success of Half Girlfriend, the actress will now be seen in big ventures like Stree, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Saaho. And before she gets too embroiled in all of them, she took some time off to vacay with her family, in France, the country which has just bagged the FIFA World Cup 2018 in a thrilling final with Croatia, the underdogs.

Surely, excitement went notches higher with the celebrations that erupted all around her. And Shraddha was quick to capture the same. Shraddha took to social media and shared videos of French nationals celebrating, as she too took part in it.

The actress apart from celebrating Team France’s victory has been off, wandering into beautiful locations of the country along with Shakti Kapoor, Shivangi Kolhapure and brother Siddhanth Kapoor.

Well looks like the family is surely having a gala time on their vacation to France. And looking at Shraddha’s work schedule, the actress surely needs a break from work and we hope this trip ​brings her the much-needed respite.