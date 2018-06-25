Shraddha’s tablecloth piece to Kriti’s Cinderella ball gown, IIFA 2018 style decoded

The 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) that took place on June 22, saw lots of Bollywood actors attending the event in Bangkok. Needless to say, like every year, the actors left fashion aficionados impressed with their sartorial choices. But then there were few who just looked BLAH! From fashion hits to misses on the green carpet, let’s take a look at who wore what for the big night.

Kriti Sanon

Winning our heart with the choice of her ensemble, the Raabta, Kriti Sanon, looked nothing less than a Cinderella. Opting for a silver off-shoulder ball gown, Kriti surely reminded us of a princess straight from a fairy tale.

Style score: 3.5/5!

Shraddha Kapoor

Common miss, it is high-time you come out of that safe play mode! Dressed in a classic looking Reema Acra gown, Shraddha Kapoor's choice of the ensemble made us cringe. Might be, her idea of opting for this dress was to go-the-simple-way, but hey it looked as if she had wrapped a classic tablecloth around her.

Style core: 0.5/5!

Arjun Kapoor

We do know that this man could have done so much better. Nothing fab nor something wow, quite a lukewarm style play. And not to miss, we still are wondering what's up with the blue man's scarf.

Style score: 1.5/5!

Anil Kapoor

Who will believe that Anil Kapoor is 60 plus? The jhakaas star looked dapper AF from head to toe giving all the younger actors a run for their money.

Style score: 3/5!

Dia Mirza

Thigh-high slit dresses added with the right amount of sexiness, and that’s Dia Mirza for us. Nothing out-of-the-box sorts, but yes, the actress looked elegant. Style score: 2.5/5!

Kartik Aaryan

A tuxedo, that too in colour black can never go wrong. Every girl's crush Kartik for the gala night, suited up and flashed dapper-ness to the core. Adding to it, his well-groomed beard, maar daala.

Style score: 3.5/5!

Radhika Apte

We have just one question to ask Radhika, WHY? While the colour of her gown is not that bad, but what it lacks is classiness. Her dress is more on the tackier side. Change your stylist miss.

Style score: 1/5!

Zaria Wasim

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim was also a part of the gala night and talking about her style, it was a safe-play. Yes, we do know that the artist is not at all a style inspiration, but at least to create a mark, a dress in another colour was the need of the hour.

Style score: 2/5!

Well, we hope you do agree with our style hits and flops!