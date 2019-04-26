Shruti Haasan and Vidyut Jammwal to star in Mahesh Manjrekar's gangster film!

Ranjini Maitra April 26 2019, 12.14 am April 26 2019, 12.14 am

It's been a while since we saw Shruti Haasan in Bollywood, although she is very active down South. Her last Bollywood appearance was in the 2017 film Behen Hogi Teri wherein she was paired opposite Rajkummar Rao. Shruti is now coming back with a gangster film and will be seen romancing Vidyut Jammwal. The project will be helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. With Vidyut, we can quite expect it to feature some power packed action sequences as well. We last saw him in Junglee and the film fell flat on its stomach.

"The film is in post-production. After we announced the project last April, we preferred to wrap up the film and then talk about it. Shooting concluded in December. We had not titled the film as we were keen on a name that would make an impact. There is nothing better than Power," producer Vijay Galani informed Mid-day.

Vidyut will be essaying the role of a gangster who falls in love with Shruti's character. "But things go wrong in their life. Haasan begins to wield guns as well. While Vidyut is known for his high-octane action scenes, this time, Shruti will be seen in a new avatar and in gangster mode," Galani added.

This is definitely going to be a new attempt for Shruti, who has been eager to experiment with her roles. "I am looking for something that I haven’t done, something that breaks perceptions, and also I have never been offered a role that is really modern and close to my actual personality, and I would love that," she was heard saying in one of her earlier interviews.