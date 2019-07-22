Antara Kashyap July 22 2019, 7.08 pm July 22 2019, 7.08 pm

After the success of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which tackled the sensitive topic of erectile dysfunction in a refreshing way, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to appear in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor will be playing a gay man. The film will also star Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho parents, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. This unique LGBTQ love story is one of the very few commercial Bollywood films. In a recent interview, Ayushmann talked about the importance of making more films like these which will help normalise homosexuality in society.

Talking to IANS, Khurrana said, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an important film in the commercial mainstream space. It is important to make films based on gay rights in the commercial sphere because that way you are not preaching the converted. You are probably talking to those who have biases against towards homosexuals. We have to reach to the lowest common denominator. They need to watch the film and realise how important it is to give gay people their rights.”

Ayushmann recently took to Instagram to share the first teaser of the film. For the caption, he wrote that the team will do a little more hard work so the audience can love the film a little more than its 2017 predecessor.

