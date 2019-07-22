After the success of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which tackled the sensitive topic of erectile dysfunction in a refreshing way, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to appear in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor will be playing a gay man. The film will also star Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho parents, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. This unique LGBTQ love story is one of the very few commercial Bollywood films. In a recent interview, Ayushmann talked about the importance of making more films like these which will help normalise homosexuality in society.
Talking to IANS, Khurrana said, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an important film in the commercial mainstream space. It is important to make films based on gay rights in the commercial sphere because that way you are not preaching the converted. You are probably talking to those who have biases against towards homosexuals. We have to reach to the lowest common denominator. They need to watch the film and realise how important it is to give gay people their rights.”
Ayushmann recently took to Instagram to share the first teaser of the film. For the caption, he wrote that the team will do a little more hard work so the audience can love the film a little more than its 2017 predecessor.
Shubh Mangal saavdhan ki safalta ke baad, hum la rahe hain, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Hum mehnat zyada kar lengey Aap pyar thoda zyada de dijiyega @aanandlrai @cypplofficial @hiteshkewalya @erosnow #Valentines2020 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #SMZS
The film is directed by Hitesh Kevalya and produced by Aanand l Rai, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will release on Valentines Day 2020. Ayushmann, on the other hand, is busy with multiple projects. His groundbreaking film Article 15 directed by Anubhav Sinha has tasted success at the box office. He has recently wrapped Bala, which will star Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, which is obviously a fan favourite casting. He also immediately started shooting for Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. he will also star in Dream Girl, a film about a small-town boy who can talk in a female voice.