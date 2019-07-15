Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana

Ranjini Maitra July 15 2019, 2.28 pm July 15 2019, 2.28 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana was definitely a hit in his 2018 release Badhaai Ho. But our takeaway from that film were Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, Ayushmann's middle-aged parents in the film who are put through much awkwardness after they learn that they are expecting their third child. The good news is, Ayushmann is once more uniting with his reel mom and dad, for his forthcoming release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a decent hit of 2017, Ayushmann played a man with erectile dysfunction who gets married (to Bhumi Pednekar), only for the game to worsen. With a fresh sequel, it is now being turned into a franchise. Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan will revolve around a same-sex couple and the circumstances they need to swim through. It is a perky comedy that will highlight a largely relevant subject in a rather enjoyable manner.

"With Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan, we chose to explore a novel subject in an unusual and unexpected setting... A story like this needed talents like Neena Ji and Gajraj Rao," producer Aanand L Rai told Mumbai Mirror.

It was earlier reported that each film of the franchise will address a subject that demands a dialogue, but one nobody indulges in. Hitesh Kewalaya, who wrote the first part, will be helming the second edition.

Both Gajraj and Neena not only received immense love for their respective roles but the latter also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics). Gajraj, on the other hand, won the award in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is expected to go on floors by August is slated to release on February 14, 2020.