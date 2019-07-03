Rushabh Dhruv July 03 2019, 8.28 pm July 03 2019, 8.28 pm

2017's film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which featured Ayushamann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, dealt with the subject of erectile dysfunction. It was in May 2019 when the sequel to the same was announced with a twist. Titled as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the sequel is said to be a story about a homosexual couple and will be helmed by Hitesh Kewalya. Till now it is just Ayushamann Khurrana who has been roped in to play the lead in the movie. Going by the latest report in Peeping Moon, it is speculated that TV star Pankhuri Awasthy will play Ayushmann’s love interest in the film. If you happen to be obsessed with TV drama, then you'll know that Pankhuri is famously known for her roles in Razia Sultan and Suryaputra Karn.

Shubh Mangal saavdhan ki safalta ke baad, hum la rahe hain, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Hum mehnat zyada kar lengey Aap pyar thoda zyada de dijiyega@aanandlrai @cypplofficial @hiteshkewalya @ErosNow#Valentines2020 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #SMZS pic.twitter.com/ubYBiCEirr — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 9, 2019

While there is no official confirmation about Pankhuri playing Khurrana's love interest in the film, it will really interesting to see the two in one frame. Reportedly, the film's plot revolves around how a conservative family comes to terms with the fact that their son is gay. The shooting of the same is expected to go on the floors in the last week of August.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Ayushmann Khurrana and producer Aanand L Rai reunite... After #ShubhMangalSaavdhan comes the second installment in the franchise: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan... Will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya... The new film will focus on homosexuality... Early 2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2019

"It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand L Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face," Ayushmann had said in a statement. "It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that's the hallmark of good cinema," he added.