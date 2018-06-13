Shubhangi Atre is turning up the heat with her monokini pictures

Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi in popular show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain? is currently on a vacay in Thailand, and she is having one whale of a time there. She has been posting quite a few pictures, but one such photo which is grabbing everyone's attention is the one in which we see her in a monokini. It's a far cry from her on-screen avatar as we mostly see her in saris and heavy jewelry on the show. The actress is clicked in a pink and black monokini on the beach oozing confidence and flaunting her well-toned flawless bod. Check out her picture right here:

We like how she is experimenting with her clothes there. We hardly get to see her in this avatar, so we are obviously a bit surprised. From jeans to hot pants, the actress can be seen trying out different western outfits.

Shubhangi came on-board for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain? after Shilpa Shinde, who played Angoori Bhabhi on the show called it quits after a fallout with the producers. When Shubhangi joined the show, many had doubts if she will be able to do justice to the role and impress everyone like Shilpa did. Thankfully, she fit beautifully and the audience accepted her immediately.

What do you think about Shubhangi's hot pictures?