Shubharambh for SSR as producer with Bangalore Days?

With the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars in his kitty, Sushant Singh Rajput is a busy man as he also awaits the release of Kedarnath. Meanwhile, we hear that the actor is all set for a fresh journey, this time as a producer. Reportedly, Sushant's own production house is ready to kickstart and one of the proposed projects is the Hindi remake of Dulquer Salmaan's hit Malayalam film, Bangalore Days.

"Sushant Singh Rajput has expressed a keen interest in a Malayalam film. He has set up his own production company and has already announced a few projects that will be made under his banner. One of them will be the Hindi remake of Bangalore Days," a source told DNA.

If the film works out, the Kai Po Che actor might act in it as well. "Sushant liked the film's concept and how it imparts a message in a subtle way. He wants to play Nivin Pauly's character (that of an engineer) because he connected with it. He's also currently in discussions with producer Vivek Rangachari, who currently has the rights for the Hindi remake. It remains to be seen whether the Raabta actor acquires the rights or co-produces the film with Vivek," the source added.

