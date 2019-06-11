Ranjini Maitra June 11 2019, 9.31 pm June 11 2019, 9.31 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 is already creating the right kind of curiosity, thanks to the hard-hitting storyline that it promises. Article 15 of the Indian constitution prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, and sex. One can definitely look forward to Ayushmann Khurrana, a cop, fiercely fighting such injustice. The makers, however, are using music as a language to speak up. On Tuesday, they released an angry rap titled Shuru Karein Kya.

If you watched Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, you are familiar to the names of Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari, and Spitfire. All of these guys, accompanied by Chaitanya Tripathi AKA Slow Cheetah have written the rebellious track. It has been composed by Devin DLP Parker and Gingger Shankar. Suru Karein Kya questions every single discrimination that is prevalent in India. It definitely is the call to action that India needs right now.

"This song is a call to action. It has youngsters saying what needs to be done for the country right away, so the title Shuru Karein Kya," director Anurag Basu earlier said in a statement.

Ayushmann, who is absolutely a director's actor, has met real-life cops as part of his preparation. "I have met real-life cops to prepare for my role in the film. I am friends with Manoj Malviya, a senior IPS officer based out of Calcutta and Delhi. I have personally met him a lot of times and observed his body language," the actor said, in an interview with Mid-day.

"When we were shooting in Lucknow, I met a few IPS officers. I observed the way they behaved in their day-to-day routine and how they salute. I learned and honed the basics. I did not imitate any cop from films. My intention was to imitate real-life cops," he added.