Divya Ramnani May 31 2019, 10.18 pm May 31 2019, 10.18 pm

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is, undoubtedly, on a roll. The 59-year-old actor’s last outing, Badhaai Ho, was not only a colossal hit but it also earned her a lot of praises and accolades. In the film, Neena Gupta portrayed the character of a middle-aged woman, who is a mother to two grown-up sons, ends up getting pregnant. Talking about her next film, titled Adi Sonal, it is a part of an anthology- Shuruaat Ka Twist. The short film has been helmed by Heena D’Souza.

In a chat with in.com, Heena D’Souza got candid on roping Neena Gupta and more. Considering that Neena Gupta is a big name in Bollywood, we quizzed Heena on how did she managed to get her on board, especially for a short film. D’Souza replied, “I got Neena Gupta's number from someone and then I called her directly. She doesn’t have a manager. She told me to mail her the script, read it and called me the same day telling me that she loved the script and would like to meet.”

Here's Neena Gupta posing with Heena D'Souza:

In Adi Sonal, Neena Gupta plays a Sindhi woman. On how Gupta got her Sindhi dialect right, Heena replied saying, “Lalit Behl used to carry a folder with his printed copy of the script in it and would sit with me before his shots to get the Sindhi accent correct.”