Shuruaat Ka Twist: New poster featuring Chunky Panday and Neena Gupta is here!

Darshana Devi May 27 2019, 7.33 pm May 27 2019, 7.33 pm

Actor Chunky Panday, whose daughter Ananya Panday is currently ruling the headlines for her recently released film Student Of The Year 2, is soon to appear in an upcoming short film. Titled Tap Tap, the film is a part of the short films from the anthology - Shuruaat Ka Twist. The anthology has been mentored by Rajkumar Hirani, Vikramaditya Motwane, Raj Kumar Gupta and Amit V. Masurkar. One of the short films, named Adi Sonal, also features Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta.

"Shuruaat is an exceptional platform for young filmmakers to present their talent and ideas under a known banner like HumaraMovie. I, in particular, like the themes they have chosen year after year, which is unique yet relatable. With my director, Heena, I had a great time working on 'Adi Sonal'. She had a very clear vision for what she wanted and we, as a team, evolved that vision to make it what it has finally become. It was a beautiful enriching experience for me and I am sure the audience will love this work,” said Neena in an exclusive to in.com

The poster of Shuruaat Ka Twist is just out and gives glimpses of all the short films.

Shuruaat Ka Twist: New poster featuring Chunky Panday, Neena Gupta, and others, is here!

“It is a story that deals with everyday relationships of an elderly couple, the power situation of an old woman in a traditional family and how it changes in the moments of crisis. I am sure every woman will be able to relate to the dilemmas faced by Amma in this movie,” she added.

Even Chunky opened up about the film earlier in an interview by saying, "I am really excited to be a part of HumaraMovie's intriguing initiative 'Shuruaat Ka Twist'. With a variety of narratives, this film is surely one of the most interesting projects I have been a part of. It enables upcoming filmmakers and lets them work under the guidance of veterans of the film industry."

The other short films of Shuruaat Ka Twist, by HumaraMovie, go in the name of Khauff, Bhaskar Calling, Guddu and Gutthi.