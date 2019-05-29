Shuruaat Ka Twist: Rajkumar Hirani, Vikramaditya Motwane turn mentors in season 3

Debanu Das May 29 2019, 7.59 pm May 29 2019, 7.59 pm

The upcoming film Shuruaat ka Twist releases on May 31 and is a compilation of six short stories. The makers released the trailer, introducing the stories in the form of a montage. Unlike other trailers, this one teases a collection of catchy dialogues, but none of them are in sequence. It is a montage of dialogues compiled in a way that appears edgy and compact. The six short films are mentored by Rajkumar Hirani, Vikramaditya Motwane, Raj Kumar Gupta and Amit V. Masurkar.

The first film is titled Adi Sonal and is directed by Heena D'Souza. Vikramaditya Motwane doubles as the mentor while Neena Gupta, Trimala Adhikari, Lalit Behl, Rahul Bagga form the cast. Adi Sonal is a contemporary view at the Sindhi folklore “Adi Sonal” (Sister Sonal) signifying the fasting ritual of Teej. In the folklore, a woman waits patiently with her husband's head on her lap for an entire year to get his life back as she went against the tradition by breaking the fast; thus reiterating the assigned duty of women to be ritually spot on to retain the sacred foreverness of the marriage.

The film is a contemporary lens where Amma (played by Neena Gupta) who though bound traditionally, breaks free from the silent hold of the assigned duties in the most intriguing manner.

The second film is titled Bhaskar Calling and has Sanjiv Kishinchandani as the director. Starring a cast of Kamil Shaikh, Delnaz Irani, Shahriyar Atai, the team is mentored by Rajkumar Hirani. Bhaskar Calling is a comedy that traces a day in the life of a salesman trying to convince a Parsi gentleman to get a home loan and how he gets a dose of his own medicine.

Guddu is directed by Gaurav Mehra. This film doesn't have a mentor like the others and is about a bride who runs away on her wedding day against the wishes of her father, against the norms of society, to meet with her soul mate. The cast includes Anurita Jha, Nishaant Bahl, Saurabh Goyal, Preeti Hansraj Sharma

Directed by Avalokita Dutt, the fourth film is titled Gutthi, and stars Dheer Hira, Tushar Pandey, Veera Saxena, and Merenla Imsong. Amit Masurkar takes up the role of the mentor. Gutthi is almost a buddy film. Two film students in Delhi who are inseparable friends and incorrigible dreamers; set up house in Mumbai to make it in the film industry. They adopt a cat to parent. This short film charts their long 5 years with each other.

Mentored by Raj Kumar Gupta, Khauff stars Amit Sial. It is directed by Hanish Kalia and tells the story of Anil, a corporate employee is suffering from death anxiety. Between carefree attitude of doctors and constant struggle with his fear of death, he comes to a conclusion of vengeance.

TAP TAP is directed by Praveen Fernandes and includes an experienced cast of Chunky Pandey and Palak Khurana. As for the story, it is based 18 years since composing his last melody, Kamal Kumar finally gets a chance to make another song for his old producer. However, far from the comforts of his former mansion or state of the art studio, Kamal has to get his magic back within the confines of his dingy apartment in an even dingier building. But a strange disturbance threatens to ruin his potential comeback.