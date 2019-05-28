Shuruaat Ka Twist: The trailer of this super-entertaining anthology is out now!

Divya Ramnani May 28 2019, 12.07 am May 28 2019, 12.07 am

Unlike Bollywood films, short films provide aspiring filmmakers with a platform to showcase their talent in a limited budget and, of course, with no restrictions on their creativity and ideas. One such case is that of HumaraMovie, who in association with PVR, is coming up with its collection of short films that have been mentored by some of the most acclaimed filmmakers. Titled Shuruaat Ka Twist, it is an anthology of six short films, which have been mentored by Rajkumar Hirani, Vikramaditya Motwane, Raj Kumar Gupta and Amit V. Masurkur.

While one of its short films ‘Tap Tap’ stars Chunky Panday in the lead, another film named ‘Adi Sonal’ features Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta. The trailer of Shuruaat Ka Twist is out and it is as adventurous as its name. The two-minute-long clip takes us through the roller coaster-like journey of various people and it is sure to keep you hooked. Needless to say, Chunky Panday and Neena Gupta steal the show with their impeccable performances.

Have a look at the trailer of Shuruaat Ka Twist here:

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta said exclusively to in.com, “Getting new talent to the forefront is in everyone’s interest. Shuruaat ka Twist by HumaraMovie will allow audiences to get exposure to new directors. I appreciate the involvement of the other mentors in Shuraat ka Twist and I wish the team all the success."

Chunky Panday, too, opened up on being associated with Shuruaat Ka Twist. He said, “I am really excited to be a part of HumaraMovie's intriguing initiative 'Shuruaat Ka Twist'. With a variety of narratives, this film is surely one of the most interesting projects I have been a part of. It enables upcoming filmmakers and lets them work under the guidance of veterans of the film industry."

Shuruaat Ka Twist also includes short films titled Khauff, Bhaskar Calling, Guddu and Guthi. It is scheduled to release on May 31.