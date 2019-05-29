Shuruaat Ka Twist: When mentor Raj Kumar Gupta met Khauff director Hanish Kalia on the sets

Rushabh Dhruv May 29 2019, 7.45 pm May 29 2019, 7.45 pm

Indian Cinema is evolving with each passing day. From massy, masala entertainers, the Indian film industry seems to be maturing towards more content-driven films. The audience too is growing simultaneously. Gen-next is getting smarter and increasingly appreciating content over mass entertainers. Unlike Bollywood films, short films are also providing aspiring directors to get creative under a limited budget. One such case is that of HumaraMovie, who in association with PVR, is coming up with its collection of short films that have been mentored by some renowned filmmakers. Titled Shuruaat Ka Twist, it is an anthology of six short films, which have been mentored by Rajkumar Hirani, Vikramaditya Motwane, Raj Kumar Gupta and Amit V. Masurkur.

While one of its short films namely Khauff is directed by Hanish Kalia and is mentored by Raj Kumar Gupta. The story of this one revolves around a guy named Anil who happens to be a corporate employee and is suffering from death anxiety. Between carefree attitude of the doctors and constant struggle with his fear of death, he comes to a conclusion of vengeance. Recently, mentor Raj Kumar Gupta was on the sets of Khauff where he clicked pictures amid the shooting schedule of the short film.

Hanish Kalia exclusively told in.com, "Raj sir has been the backbone throughout the film, his valuable inputs and feedback have made things more certain and edgy. He let me showcase my creative vision so, the film leaves a lasting impact on the audience and surprises them at the same time."

"The kind of space and motivation he gives is unmatchable. When I showed him first cut he was in awe of it but as usual, is a great raconteur he gave his input and after incorporating those input it shimmered like a pure gem. He brings purpose in a very edgy way and that is what has been great learning from him," he added.

Just in case you have not watched the trailer of Shuruaat Ka Twist, here it is: