Shweta Bachchan-Nanda next debut will have you booked on a hook

It was just a few weeks ago that Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, made her acting debut with her father in an advertisement. She then started off her own label, named MxS, that was launched with a lot of fanfare a few days ago, and now, she is all set for another debut. Shweta will soon be making her writing debut. No she isn’t writing a film, but well, she has written a book.

HarperCollins India will be publishing her book and they took to Twitter to announce it. Titled as Paradise Towers, the book will tell the story of people living in a building. HarperCollins India has shared a teaser of the book with animated characters, and this one surely looks interesting.

Shweta also took to Twitter to inform her followers about her debut novel. The book will be released on October 6, 2018.

Well, Shweta’s acting debut had impressed us quite a bit. Her emotional chemistry with her father in the advertisement was the highlight. While her acting debut was praised, her label MxS just after being launched was accused of for stealing designs from another brand.

Let’s wait and watch what response her writing debut will garner.