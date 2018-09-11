image
Wednesday, September 12th 2018
English
Shweta Bachchan-Nanda next debut will have you booked on a hook

Bollywood

Shweta Bachchan-Nanda next debut will have you booked on a hook

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 11 2018, 10.07 pm
back
actingBollywoodbookbuzzdesignEntertainmentMxSOtherParadise TowersShweta Bachchan Nanda
nextAbhishek Bachchan is back with Manmarziyaan and he's here to stay
ALSO READ

How an old letter from Sunil Dutt became a 'divine intervention' for Paresh Rawal

Is Shweta Bachchan heading towards a career in showbiz?

Soni Razdan on playing Alia Bhatt's mother in Raazi: I wanted to hug my daughter. I was so proud