Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law Rajan Nanda passes away

Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, Rajan Nanda, left for his heavenly adobe on Sunday. He was the husband of late superstar Raj Kapoor’s daughter, Ritu Nanda. As per reports, he breathed his last at a hospital in Gurgaon. Rajan Nanda was the Managing Director and Chairman of Escorts Limited, since 1994. Reports suggest that he was declared as brain dead in the hospital.

Nikhil Nanda and Nitasha Nanda’s cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, was amongst the first ones to share this sad news on her Instagram account with a picture post expressing her sorrow over his demise.

Soon, Amitabh Bachchan also took to his Twitter page to thank his fans and well-wishers who offered their condolences.

Escorts Group is an Indian engineering company that operates in the sectors of agri-machinery, construction and material handling equipment, and railway equipment. Shweta’s husband Nikhil Nanda is the Managing Director of Escorts Limited. Late Rajan Nanda is survived by wife and two children, Nikhil and Natasha Nanda and their family.

May his soul rest in peace.