Shweta Bachchan's birthday: Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan get nostalgic

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda might not have stepped into the film industry but is often in the news for her public appearances and style statements. The writer-designer was recently seen in Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. In it, Abhishek also made a confession that Big B loves her more as compared to him. As Shweta turned 45 on Sunday, both Senior and Junior Bachchan took to their Instagram handles to pen sweet messages for the birthday girl along with cute throwback photos.

First, it was Abhishek who dug out a childhood picture of him with his elder sister. It’s a grey-scale picture which sees the little siblings relishing an ice-cream. In his caption, he mentioned that his ‘hand-mouth coordination has improved since then'. Shweta was quick to drop a sweet comment on the picture to thank her brother and also reminded him that he owes her ice cream on the beach. Meanwhile, as soon as the Manmarziyaan actor shared the post, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif also showered Shweta with their wishes.

Big B, on the other hand, also took a trip down the memory lane. Making a collage of old and new pictures, he called the birthday girl ‘the best daughter in the world.’

Shweta made her debut as an author in 2018 with Paradise Towers. She also recently collaborated with designer Monisha Jaising and launched a fashion label named MxS.

It’s not only Shweta who has been away from films, her daughter Navya Naveli too has no plans of entering Bollywood. On KWK, Shweta opened up about Navya’s Bollywood debut and said, “Firstly, I don’t know what Navya’s talent is. Just because she is related to some famous people, doesn’t mean she has what it takes.”

Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday Shweta!