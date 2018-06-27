Shweta Tripathi's mehndi has her love story all over it; she marries beau Chaitanya Sharma soon

It's wedding bells for actress Shweta Tripathi! The Masaan girl is set to tie the knot with beau Chaitanya Sharma, a rapper better known as Slow Cheeta. A cosy and private Mehndi ceremony was held at Chaitanya's residence and the gorgeous bride-to-be wore a beautiful mid-length Yellow and red lehenga from Colors and Mirrors to mark the occasion. Made of khadi cotton and flaunting hand blocks and mirrorwork embroidery, the sober yet bright outfit brought completeness to the day's mood.

A post shared by Shweta Tripathi (@battatawada) on Jun 25, 2018 at 12:10am PDT

Chaitanya was seen donning a white kurta and pyjama that he teamed with a multicolour jacket.

Let us also show you the innovative Mehndi design Shweta chose for herself!

See that rollercoaster painted on her hands? That’s where Chaitanya asked her out. Her right hand also has a plane because it was on a plane that their love story kick-started! It's adorable and creative that the actress decided to incorporate these two special moments into her Mehndi. Below the plane is a placard with their wedding date on it.

The couple will be taking their wedding vows on 29th of June and there will begin a journey of better times. We wish them all the happiness!