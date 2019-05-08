Shyam Benegal to direct an Indo-Bangla film based on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Rushabh Dhruv May 08 2019, 11.53 pm May 08 2019, 11.53 pm

It's a piece of good news for all Shyam Benegal fans! The renowned filmmaker will be soon directing a film on the life of the founding father of Bangladesh - Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The film is said to be jointly produced by India and Bangladesh. Reports further suggest that it will be a feature film. The announcement has followed a meeting of a delegation from Bangladesh led by Gowher Rizvi, Adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, including Bangladesh High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali, along with Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Amit Khare and other officials.

The meeting discussed the many aspects of making the feature film on the founder of Bangladesh, co-production of which had earlier been announced by the PMs of both countries. The movie will be directed by Benegal who, along with scriptwriter of the movie Atul Tiwari, was also present at the meeting. The Bangladesh delegation assured full cooperation in ensuring smooth logistics for shooting the movie in the neighbouring country.

Further, reports claim that Tiwari would travel to Bangladesh to do background research for the project. He will be assisted by Piplu Khan, noted film personality from Bangladesh, the statement read. Co-production of the documentary on Bangladesh Liberation War was also discussed at the same meeting. It was mutually agreed that the director of the documentary would be from Bangladesh who would be assisted by a co-director from India.

A working agreement on cooperation between All India Radio and Bangladesh Betar was also agreed between the two countries, implementation of which would start from June. The Indian delegation also highlighted the strong network of Community Radio in both the countries and offered the services of Indian Institute of Mass Communication for the training of Bangladesh personnel, along with exploration of sharing of content and best practices in this field.

