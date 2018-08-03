home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem are having a whale of a time in Armenia

First published: August 03, 2018 10:24 AM IST

Who needs a best friend when your sibling does the job? The bond between Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem is something like that. On various occasions, Saqib and Huma have set some serious sibling goals for us and even now, when they are touring the beautiful locales of Armenia, they are making us envious.

Saqib and Huma's Instagram feed is filled with pictures from their vacation. Soaking in the divinity at Garni temple to gazing at the mountains, the siblings are having the time of their life in Armenia.

Check their pictures below:

The Girl and the Lake! #LakeSevan #Armenia #humaqureshi #birthdaytrip #gypsy #traveller @hamid.a.hussain @airarabiagroup @armenia_and_travel A rare click by @nautankichaiti

Thank you for being my support my wall @saqibsaleem ... and being so annoying .. always #Armenia #Caucasus #Mountains #Birthdaytrip #brother #sister #love #family #humaqureshi #pyaar Photo credit - @ayushchachasaini

Standing Tall #GarniTemple ☀️ #Armenia Photo credit - @ayushchachasaini #love #gypsy #traveller @hamid.a.hussain @armenia_and_travel @airarabiagroup #classic #architecture #birthdaytrip

Huma also celebrated her birthday there.

Just do your thing baby !!! #vibe #wisdom #birthday #girl Photo credit @saqibsaleem edit by @theanisha #Armenia @hamid.a.hussain @exceedentertainment @armenia_and_travel

On my #birthday as I turn older and (hopefully) wiser.... Only one thought in my head ... 'Fear is stupid. So are regrets' ... Thank you for all the love and duas #blessed #love #humaqureshi #onlylove #Armenia @hamid.a.hussain @armenia_and_travel

Exploring Armenia 🇦🇲 @armenia_and_travel @airarabiagroup @hamid.a.hussain 📷- @ayushchachasaini

How we wish to pack our bags ASAP and head off to Armenia to explore the city just like these two! We are feeling J!

Saqib and Huma had starred in a film titled Dobaara: See Your Evil which had failed at the box office. But this does not stop them from having fun, does it?

