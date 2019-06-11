Priyanka Kaul June 11 2019, 6.53 pm June 11 2019, 6.53 pm

Say Siddhant Chaturvedi and we are instantly reminded of the charming looking boy who debuted in Bollywood with the critically acclaimed Gully Boy. The actor is in the limelight again as he will be dubbing for Agent H in Men in Black: International, played by the Chris Hemsworth. A YouTube video by Sony Pictures India features the two actors indulging in some light-hearted conversation. As Siddhant tells him that he will be giving his voice for the Hindi dub for his upcoming movie, Chris says “I’ve heard, thank you very much.”

Well, here’s where the fun begins. As Hollywood meets Bollywood, Siddhant translates a few dialogues thrown at him which are probably from the movie itself. He adds a desi touch to the dialogues by Chris like, “Come on, the world's not going to save itself,” “Just point at the bad guys and pull the trigger,” and “We protect the Earth, and everything and everyone on it.”

Check it out what he says in the video:

https://youtu.be/EqrrwzNE8zk

The conversation gets more hilarious when it’s the God of Thunder's turn. As Siddhant asks him to translate some of Bollywood’s famous dialogues in Hindi, Chris is smooth to give it back. The dialogues were, “Rishte me to hum tumhare baap lagte hain,” and “Picture abhi baaki hain”. The third one came from Gully Boy, “Apna time ayega.” But we wonder, how was he so spontaneous and fluent? The video ends with Siddhant dedicating a rap from his movie, he makes Chris says “Boht hard!”

Men in Black: International releases in India on June 14, 2019. The voice for Tessa Thompson’s character Agent M will be given by Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra. Check out the trailer of the Hindi dubbing here: