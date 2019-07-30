It is often said that you do not choose the role, it chooses you. Something similar can be said for Siddhant Chaturvedi. The fresh new actor shot to fame after playing a rapper in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Fans later discovered that he is a poet after he shared some of his work on Instagram. The actor recently blessed us with a new piece of poetry expressing love for the natural imperfections in everyone. Moreover, he states in the poetry that he is not afraid to love those imperfections.
I like you for you being just you. Maybe there is more out there, more than; those Plain eyes, that simple smile, a (humid)bad hair day, an unembellished face, those Heels you never wear, that dress you repeat, love-handles, stretch marks and Me. Let me be your best imperfection. . #MyNotes | 𝐒 | Picture by @abheetgidwani Styled by @mrsheetalsharma
Earlier in July, he had shared a few poetic words on how he feels love has been changed over time in the modern world. In it, he also revealed how he is not comfortable with the advancements and still prefers the old ways. The actor had earlier revealed that he was always artistically inclined and loved poetry and painting.
“Delete for me”. Love’s convenient these days, everything’s touch-press-new! I am stuck in the 90s and I can’t ”un-post” those letters to you. . #MyNotes 🖊 | 𝐒 | Picture by @abheetgidwani
This side of Siddhant is not far from the role he played in Gully Boy. Here he played the role of a supportive mentor to Ranveer Singh and taught him to believe in himself despite his imperfections. He also played the role of a person who prefers fun and risks over security. The actor showed a similar preference when he was asked to address rumours about a Gully Boy prequel focussed on his character. Speaking to PTI Siddhant said, "I would rather not touch it as it is too scary. I don't want to cash in on that character, I want to move on. If I had to repeat myself I would have done 9 am to 5 pm job." He has currently signed on for two films. One of them is an action comedy film for which he revealed he is being trained in Taekwondo. The second film is a comedy film. He had also stated that he wants to take his time and be careful with which scripts he says yes to as he is still new to the industry.Read More