It is often said that you do not choose the role, it chooses you. Something similar can be said for Siddhant Chaturvedi. The fresh new actor shot to fame after playing a rapper in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Fans later discovered that he is a poet after he shared some of his work on Instagram. The actor recently blessed us with a new piece of poetry expressing love for the natural imperfections in everyone. Moreover, he states in the poetry that he is not afraid to love those imperfections.

Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post below:

Earlier in July, he had shared a few poetic words on how he feels love has been changed over time in the modern world. In it, he also revealed how he is not comfortable with the advancements and still prefers the old ways. The actor had earlier revealed that he was always artistically inclined and loved poetry and painting.

Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post below: