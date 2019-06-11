Antara Kashyap June 11 2019, 12.15 am June 11 2019, 12.15 am

Before actor Siddhant Chaturvedi became the rapper MC Sher, he had tried his luck in Hollywood! In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he auditioned for the lead role in Disney's new live-action Aladdin in 2016 and Million Dollar Arm in 2014. The actor, who got his recognition through Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, appeared as Prashant Kanaujia in Inside Edge, a role that gave him widespread critical acclaim. It was nominated for Best Drama series at 46th International Emmy Awards.

"I had auditioned for the lead role in Aladdin. I was there in at least top 20 from India. This is for the role of 'Aladdin', they were looking for an Indian boy back then but then they decided the accent needs to be international. It was their call. "Then there was another film called Million Dollar Arm. I did audition for it as well, it was not for dubbing. They had two Indian guys who play baseball, I did the audition for that. They felt I was too upmarket and fair for it," Siddhant said in the interview.

The actor who recently dubbed in Hindi for Chris Hemsworth's character Agent H, for the upcoming MIB: International, wants to try his hand in Hollywood. "I do believe we are no less than anyone else. It is a language barrier between two film industries - Hollywood and Bollywood and I want to break that barrier," he said. The actor wants to however concentrate on his career in Bollywood films.

The actor also couldn't believe that he got to dub for MIB: International, especially because of Chris Hemsworth. "I was looking to sign my next film and was reading a lot of scripts. My agent called me and asked me if I would be interested to dub for Chris Hemsworth's character in his Hollywood film Men In Black. I almost choked. I am a huge fan of Chris, he is a superhero, he is Thor," he said.

Check out Siddhant's post with Chris Hemsworth :

Siddhant revealed in the interview that Chris Hemsworth liked his dubbing. "He liked it and felt I have done a great job," he said. The actor will reportedly star in a film produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainments that also produced Gully Boy.