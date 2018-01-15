Sidharth forgets the release date of Aiyaary

Neeraj Pandey’s thriller Aiyaary has been postponed, owing to the fact Padmavat is going to release around the same time. The Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer was going to release on Janurary 25 but has moved its release date to February 9. However, the Aiyaary team is not dissuaded with the change in release date and have taken the social media by storm to promote their movie.

Sidharth, Manoj and director Neeraj Pandey have decided to spend time with the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They have even trained with the soldiers. As the movie is about Indian soldiers, visiting the army was definitely on the cards. Sidharth was seen climbing rope, while being surrounded by BSF jawans.

The team also went on a ride to go to the India-Pakistan border.

Lately, Sidharth has been having some tough luck with respect to the performance of his films. He had delivered two back-to-back flops last year – A Gentleman and Baar Baar Dekho. Even his critically acclaimed movie, Ittefaq, failed to deliver at the box office. The star, who saw a promising career after debuting in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year, isn’t being able to perform as good as his SOTY co-stars.

With Aiyaary, Sidharth might find some success. The movie’s release date has been moved but it seems as if Sidharth is still living in the past as the Aiyaary poster, which is his Twitter cover photo, still shows that the movie is slated to release on January 26, 2018.