Sidharth Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor to reunite for a romantic film

Just a day before the release of Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary, media reports indicate that Sidharth has bagged a film backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. Sidharth and Ekta had worked together in 2014 hit film Ek Villain.

“I am in talks for a romantic film. It’s again the quintessential Hindi romance that I haven’t done for a while. Nothing has been locked yet. Once it is done, I will talk about it. But I have liked it for now,” the actor was quoted by DNA.

A source from the team was quoted in the same report saying, “Sidharth and Ekta are reuniting for a romantic film after four years. They had delivered a hit Ek Villain in 2014 and now, the two are in talks for another film in the same space.”

Another source close to the actor says, “Sidharth and Ekta have met a couple of times to discuss the movie, which is still in the scripting stage. But the idea has been bounced to Sidharth and he has liked it.”

Now, Ekta Kapoor is currently producing two films. While one project is set to be helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of Bareilly Ki Barfi fame, another is a sequel to Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain. So, is Sidharth reprising his Ek Villain character? The same source claims, “No, it’s not Ek Villain 2 or the film with Ashwiny. It’s a different film which will be directed by someone else.”

The 2014 film Ek Villain was probably Sidharth’s last solo hit which was a romantic action thriller directed by Mohit Suri. The film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor and was an unofficial remake of the 2010 South Korean action thriller film I Saw the Devil. The story of a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife is murdered by a serial killer was lauded both by the critics and the audience.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for the biopic on Kargil martyr Vikram Batra. However, the financials on the film are still being worked out between Shabbir Boxwala and Dharma Productions. Besides, Malhotra is reportedly in talks for the Bollywood remake of popular Kannada film Kirik Party. A source close to Malhotra told Mumbai Mirror, “Sidharth has had meetings with producer Ajay Kapoor, who holds the remake rights of Kirik Party and loved his part. He is yet to sign on the dotted line but is looking forward to start work on this one.” Mirror also reports that the 33-year-old actor loved the script.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the original film is about a group of mischievous students at an engineering college. Kirik Party won plenty of accolades at IIFA Utsavam, Filmfare Awards South, South Indian International Movie Awards and Karnataka State Film Awards and is already being remade in Telugu as Kirrak Party, starring Nikhil Siddharth.