Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2? Karan Johar has an answer

First published: August 20, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Updated: August 20, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

A few days ago, there were reports that Karan Johar has finally greenlit the sequel of 2008 release Dostana. It was said that Karan had put the film on a backburner as he was not getting a good script, but finally, he got one. Reportedly, the filmmaker wanted to cast two new actors along with an A-list actress in the film. However, a recent report suggested that Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have been roped in for the film. Well, Karan took to Twitter to clear the air about the casting of the film.

The filmmaker has stated in his tweet that news circulating about Dostana 2 is untrue and the speculations are baseless. So, does this mean Sidharth and Janhvi are not a part of Dostana 2?

Karan announced his next directorial venture titled Takht a few days ago. Before the announcement, there were strong reports that the film stars Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, at that time too Karan denied the reports of casting anyone, but finally when the movie was announced Ranveer and Kareena were a part of the cast. Just putting this here for perspective.

Well, we can only wait to know who will star in Dostana 2.

