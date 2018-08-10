Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are a Jabariya Jodi this time!

Hasee Toh Phasee pair Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are back with another movie titled Jabariya Jodi. Under the banner of Balaji Tele Films and Karma Media Entertainment, the movie went on the floors on Friday. The makers of the film shared a snapshot of a clapperboard that displays the film title clearly.

The title, Jabariya Jodi, means forced couple. Well, so the uniqueness of the title hints that this one is not going to be the usual love story, but will possess a twist in it. Aiyaary actor Sidharth Malhotra will be essaying the role of a Bihari thug who abducts men and forcefully gets them married. Details around Parineeti’s character in the movie remain unknown as of now. Sidharth has played a key role in ensuring that Ekta Kapoor's production house backs this project, as he revealed to DNA, “Balaji will always be special because till date, my biggest film (Ek Villain, 2014) is with Ekta. That’s why the thought of calling her up about this script earlier this year was obvious. She’s good at presenting and marketing a film. We have had great energies which have worked for us in Ek Villain and we are going to amplify it further with this movie.”

The movie is being directed by Prashant Singh. Watch this space for more updates!