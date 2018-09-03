Sidharth Malhotra as Krishna is the best Janmashtami gift ever!

It's that day of the year when all the kanhas of the country come together and try and break that dahi handi. It's Krishna Janmashtami and not just the normal citizens, but even Bollywood stars are wishing in their own quintessential style. And one amongst those caught our eyes, that of Sidharth Malhotra. Sid took to social media to share a picture of himself as a child in which he is dressed as Lord Krishna, and we can't help but go all adoring over him.

Aww, atta boy of his grandmum. We can't help but wonder how Sid would look as Krishna if a movie is made on the deity. Well, not the Mahabharata one, but when he was young and in love. Given his good looks and his shy yet confident charm, we think Sidharth can pull it off quite well.

Anyway, even after the debacle that his last few movies have been, including A Gentleman and Aiyaari, he has his hands full. He will next be seen in Jabariya Jodi where he will be seen opposite his Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra. The first looks of the same were released recently.

Apart from Jabariya Jodi, Sidharth also will next be seen in the biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the 1999 Kargil War. He will be playing the titular role.