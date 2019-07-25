Antara Kashyap July 25 2019, 12.01 am July 25 2019, 12.01 am

Sidharth Malhotra is all set for his upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi, which co-stars Parineeti Chopra. The film is based on the groom snatching custom in Bihar and Malhotra plays Abhay Singh, a goon who kidnaps and forces men to marry for money. Recently, the team visited the sets of Dance India Dance to promote their film, where Kareena Kapoor Khan is a judge. During the show, Sidharth Malhotra expressed his wish to dance with Kareena and the duo shook a leg to Kareena's hit song Mera Naam Mary. Sidharth posted a cute video of it, remembering his dance with queen Kareena herself.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a time-lapse video of the two with the cameras making it look like they were spinning. The actor also wrote in the caption that he imagined the song You spin my head right round by Flo Rida playing in the background. Sidharth was dressed as his character Abhay Singh with a blue kurta and denim jacket, Kareena, on the other hand, looked stunning in a bright red ruffled dress.

Check out the video below:

The full video was uploaded by Kareena Kapoor's fan page on Instagram, check it out:

