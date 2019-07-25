Sidharth Malhotra is all set for his upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi, which co-stars Parineeti Chopra. The film is based on the groom snatching custom in Bihar and Malhotra plays Abhay Singh, a goon who kidnaps and forces men to marry for money. Recently, the team visited the sets of Dance India Dance to promote their film, where Kareena Kapoor Khan is a judge. During the show, Sidharth Malhotra expressed his wish to dance with Kareena and the duo shook a leg to Kareena's hit song Mera Naam Mary. Sidharth posted a cute video of it, remembering his dance with queen Kareena herself.
Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a time-lapse video of the two with the cameras making it look like they were spinning. The actor also wrote in the caption that he imagined the song You spin my head right round by Flo Rida playing in the background. Sidharth was dressed as his character Abhay Singh with a blue kurta and denim jacket, Kareena, on the other hand, looked stunning in a bright red ruffled dress.
Check out the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Imagine the song "You spin my head right round..." playing in the background🕺💃 So much fun grooving with #KareenaKapoorKhan on the sets of #DanceIndiaDance2
A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on
The full video was uploaded by Kareena Kapoor's fan page on Instagram, check it out:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on
Jabariya Jodi also stars Apparshakti Khurrana, Javed Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Helmed by Prashant Singh, the film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh. Jabariya Jodi is slated to be released on August 2, 2019. It will be clashing with Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana.Read More