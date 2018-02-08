Sidharth Malhotra is Alia’s past, is Ranbir Kapoor her future?

Alia and Sidharth are no more a couple? And Alia and Ranbir to hook up? Yes, that’s the prediction by actress Sonakshi Sinha and designer Manish Malhotra who revealed the hot news on Neha Dhupia’s show Vogue BFFs.

In the teaser released for the upcoming episode, Neha asked her guests about a celebrity couple who are a couple but never admitted it. Sonakshi answered saying, “Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.” And when Dhupia asked Manish about “the hook-up of 2018?” the designer said, “Alia and Ranbir!” Neha then asked about “break-up of 2018” and Sonakshi blurted out, “Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra”. Neha caught her on that blunder, “That means you just confessed that the two were dating.”

Sidharth and Alia’s breakup has been making the rounds since last year. But neither of them have openly spoken about their relationship status. And on the other hand, the hook-up between Ranbir and Alia is already abuzz. They both will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Alia and Ranbir have been hanging out a lot lately ‘prepping’ for the film.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor wrapped up the shoot for his next film on Sanjay Dutt biopic. And Alia Bhatt is gearing for Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi which will hit the theatres on May 11. She is also busy shooting for Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.