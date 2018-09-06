Sidharth Malhotra looking for change? Sacks his PR team

In 2012, Karan Johar introduced three young talented actors with his film Student Of The Year and we saw Varun Dhawan, Ali Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra make their dream Bollywood debut. While Alia went on to become one of the most successful actors in the country with her back-to-back hit films and stupendous performance, Varun Dhawan, too, is a big star. But Karan’s third student, Sidharth failed to make the same impact on the audiences and has been struggling with back to back duds. Looks like he is looking for his image makeover.

If sources are to be believed, on the professional front, the actor is going through a lean patch of his career as his last few releases like Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Aiyaary have been duds at the box office while Ittefaq, being the exception, got rave reviews. And looks like the actor has sacked his PR team as he was not happy with the work. According to sources, the actor felt the team didn't do enough to get him the required buzz and hence he felt to change the team.

We contacted Sidharth's team to confirm the same there was no revert from them.

Looks like the actor wants to have a serious image makeover and is looking for a team which can help him get that. We wish the actor all the best in his search for a new PR team.

Stay tuned to In.Com for more updates about celebrities and sports persons from the world over. From pictures to exclusives, we've got it all, right here.