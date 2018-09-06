image
Thursday, September 6th 2018
English
Sidharth Malhotra looking for change? Sacks his PR team

Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra looking for change? Sacks his PR team

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   September 06 2018, 7.00 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentSidharth Malhotra
nextKartik Aaryan dreams of babies with Katrina Kaif
ALSO READ

Nick Jonas pulls off a possessive boyfriend stunt and we aren’t lying!

Sui Dhaaga promotions: Varun, Anushka are welcomed by a splash of colours

Still About Sec 377: Director Amit Khanna pours his heart out on everything LGBTQ+