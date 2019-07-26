Antara Kashyap July 26 2019, 9.19 pm July 26 2019, 9.19 pm

Sidharth Malhotra is a busy man promoting his film Jabariya Jodi with his co-star Parineeti Chopra. In the middle of this hullabaloo, the actor also opened up about another film Shershaah, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The actor will be playing martyr Captain Vikram Batra in the film. He took to Instagram to remember the soldiers who fought bravely in the Kargil war and announced it on Instagram. He also spoke to a popular entertainment website about how playing the role is going to be a huge responsibility for him.

The actor announced on Instagram with a video honouring the brave soldiers who laid their lives for the country. He also declared that he is honoured to have the opportunity to play the Param Vir Chakra awardee on screen. The actor spoke to Bollywood Life about the responsibility he carries with the role. He said, "More than interesting, it is more of a responsibility to bring back his glory on screen. He sacrificed his life for our nation, so I can never take this project for granted. I met his parents and his brother - they are so attached to him emotionally. I hope I don't let them down. Apart from the business aspect, I hope we make a film that does justice to Mr. Batra's glory and eventually makes his family happy."

