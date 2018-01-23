Sidharth Malhotra reacts on Aiyaary- PadMan clash

Two big movies clashing on the same day is already an old news in 2018. Now as PadMan has agreed to shift the date to 9th February to avoid a clash with Padmaavat, the film will clash with Aiyaary. The Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer changed its original date from 26th January to avoid clash with PadMan and 2.0 and now Padmaavat. The cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah. Talking about the issue, Sidharth told IANS that he feels the clash could have been avoided.

The Student of the Year actor said “Yes, it irritates, but now it’s too late. What can we do now? Look, we announced the date first. When PadMan makers unveiled their release date, we were gracious enough to shift our release date to avoid the clash.”

“This situation could have resolved earlier, people could have stuck to their dates, respecting others’ space. I was not expecting the makers of PadMan to release their film with us, especially the second time. We thought we will get a solo release. See, eventually the fate of the film will speak for itself. We are confident about our film, it has its audience. Now that we cannot change anything, we can hope for the best.” added Sidharth.

Aiyaary has a proactive vibe and Sidharth plays the role of an army officer with ideological differences with Manoj Bajpayee who also plays the role of another senior officer.