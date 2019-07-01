Divya Ramnani July 01 2019, 4.55 pm July 01 2019, 4.55 pm

Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim, on Sunday, took the internet by storm after announcing her decision to quit the film industry. Taking to her social media accounts, the Dangal star penned a lengthy post and elaborated on why she chose to discard herself from Bollywood. According to the 18-year-old, her profession was acting as an obstacle in her faith and religion. Zaira’s shocking statement created a stir on social media and she received a lot of backlash for the same. On Monday, Sidharth Malhotra, while at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Jabariya Jodi, was quizzed about his opinion on Zaira’s exit.

The Student Of The Year actor responded by saying that he hasn’t been through the story and only knows the headline, “I haven’t gone through this in details, I have just read the headlines that were written by you people (journalists) only. It would be great if you guys elaborate more on this matter. What’s the issue?” Further, when a journalist opened up on the whole story, Sidharth replied saying, “I think this is her personal matter. I don’t have any say in this. And this is not even the right place to talk about it. You question about this to her (Zaira) please.” Sidharth’s co-star Parineeti Chopra, too, remained tight-lipped on this controversy. Are we surprised here?

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's statement here:

Coming back to Zaira, an excerpt from her lost post read, "For a very long time now, it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here.”