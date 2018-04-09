Sidharth Malhotra takes a break, grabs a scuba diving certificate

Actor Sidharth Malhotra loves adventure sports. Don’t believe us? Take a look at his Instagram profile and you’ll come across pics of him pulling off some wild stunts. From using a tree as a gym equipment, horse riding, and surfing, he does them all. A few years back he was required to train in scuba diving for his role in Ek Villian. But time constraints forced him to take only the basic course. But this time, the actor got some free time for himself and guess what he did…he got himself a scuba diving certificate.

Sources told media outlets that Sidharth had some free time between his projects and decided to learn scuba diving. The actor even shared a picture on Instagram. “Before shooting begins for his next, Sidharth wanted to take up an activity to unwind and got himself a certification in scuba-diving. It had been on his bucket list for a while. He is now certified for open water dives by PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors),” the source revealed. Sidharth also plans to keep brushing his skills whenever he gets free time.

In his post, Sidharth can be seen on a boat with his instructors. There’s also a picture of him underwater, wearing diving equipment.

Meanwhile, Sidharth’s will begin shooting for his upcoming film, a biopic on Vikram Batra titled Kargil: Sher Shah in June. He will also be working on Ekta Kapoor’s next film which is touted to be a love story.