Sidharth Malhotra takes a dig at himself, here’s how

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘Aiyaary’ makers were sure of a Republic Day release, till ‘Padmaavat’ came in the picture. The film then got postponed for a February 9 release, thus clashing with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Padman’. Well if that was not all, the movie then did not get a clearance from CBFC and the defence ministry also suggested changes to the Neeraj Pandey directorial.

Well, changing the release date of a film is a thing now and it seems Sidharth Malhotra has taken a dig on himself as his movie gets a final release date of 16th February. In a video he posted on Instagram, Sidharth can be seen giving an interview about the film’s shooting and talking about the release. The only thing is, he does it three times with a caption ‘ a few days later’ in between the videos. In the third and final interview, Sidharth confirms the date and says that now it’s locked. He also funnily pokes himself by saying “forget the last two interview.”

‘Aiyaary’ revolves around two Indian Army officers, played by Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, and Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles.

Neeraj Pandey’s film could be a turning point in Sidharth Malhotra’s career. Ever since he made his debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, he has been one of the chocolate boys of the industry but has never been able to make it that big. With what promises to be an amazing cast and a solid story, this might be Sidharth’s chance now.