Sidharth Malhotra: The actor who continually worked hard but rarely hit gold

Morning shows the day; but not when it comes to one's career in films. Numerous successful actors who began with an unsuccessful stint with films are at the peak of fame today. On the other hand, there are those who started off on a great note but could not keep it up. Sidharth Malhotra's debut film (which was the launchpad for two other debutantes as well) saw a strong box office success. But Sidharth, who celebrates his 34th birthday on Wednesday, has struggled to deliver box office hits ever since.

This comes across as rather surprising given that he has never been one to typecast himself and hence, has picked up a vivid range of roles through his career. While many would rather want to be known to belong to a certain forte, Sidharth played with thrillers, action films, family dramas, romantic flicks; and all of it with ease. His second film Hasee Toh Phasee, for example, featured him as a struggling businessman and a romantically dedicated person whose decision to marry his fiance tumbles when he meets a woman from his past. The character was in strange contrast with the rich brat that Sidharth played in Student of The Year; but Hasee Toh Phasee became a success, minting over 60 crore while the budget was a little under Rs 30 crore.

The same year (2014) Ek Villain, featuring him as a ruthless killer, rolled out on theatres and the audience seemed to love a dark and delicious Sidharth. Even for his next, Brothers, which revolved around MMA, he got into the shoes of the son of an alcoholic, former MMA expert. He, along with Riteish Deshmukh, perfectly depicted the difficulties thrown by a dysfunctional family and a disturbed surrounding but the film failed to mint money.

Thus began a string of flops for him, even though the films that followed demanded him to undergo extensive preparation. Kapoor and Sons (2016) is the only film that can be kept off the list. In it, he played a sober son, younger brother and a subtly romantic guy. Co-starring Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt, the film was a prominent hit and won hearts of critics and audience alike. Following Kapoor and Sons was Baar Baar Dekho, a film with a unique approach where the actors time-traveled a number of times. Not sure whether the audience didn't perceive it well or the execution went haywire, it flunked at the box office again. Even Sidharth's pairing with Katrina couldn't save it.

Sid might have thought that opting for a rather commercial, masala entertainer might end the drought of hits for him. His next A Gentleman (2017) along with Jacqueline Fernandez boasted high-octane action sequences and called for him to spend hours at the gym and training sessions during the prep days. But it ended up doing disastrous business (didn't cross Rs 25 crore at the domestic box office) and proved to be a disappointment for both the actors and the makers; and the audience too!

In 2017, his mystery thriller Ittefaq received decent reviews. While it recovered its cost (Rs 29 crore approx), it wasn't a smashing success either. His last outing was Aiyaary, featuring him as an army major. At a time when films with patriotic elements are in trend and are being made in plentiful, Aiyaary could have done splendid business but stayed limited to being average.

Presently, Sidharth continues to work upon his forthcoming films Jabariya Jodi (a comedy) and Marjaavaan (an action thriller). This also means he has now tried his hands in most of the genres. One might wonder what is that one thing that has not gone in his favour. Choice of films? Choice of directors? Choice of co-stars? It is difficult to figure, given that the actor never shied away from doing the new.

On his birthday, we wish his filmography witnesses a surge of success and that it continues! :)