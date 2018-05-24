Sidharth Malhotra urges to PM Narendra Modi to improve the animal-protection laws

Being a Bollywood star is not just about showcasing your acting prowess, as it also brings an equal amount of responsibility as a citizen. Why are we saying so? Recently actor Sidharth Malhotra penned down a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of PETA India, with an aim to tighter penalties for people who commit acts of cruelty against animals.

Malhotra pointed out that India's Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, contains outdated penalties, such has a maximum fine of Rs 50 for convicted first offenders who abuse animals, which he calls "barely equivalent to a slap on the wrist". This comes close at the heels of two malnourished and mistreated horses being rescued by Mumbai police thanks to a PETA initiative.

Have a look at the letter below:

Also for the unaware, Sidharth Malhotra has previously starred in a campaign for PETA India, whose main message read that 'animals are not ours to abuse in any way'. Basically, the campaign promoted the sterilisation of dogs and cats. Sid has now even joined the clan of stars, including John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon Thadani, Dr Kiran Bedi, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane, who have called for the strengthening of animal-protection laws.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in the Karan Johar-produced biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest war-time gallantry award.