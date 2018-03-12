Sidharth Malhotras career will soon come to a full circle

Sidharth Malhotra is busy promoting his much delayed film Aiyaar along with co-star Manoj Bajpayee. But it seems his career will soon come to a full circle. After his debut as a student with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, the 33-year-old will be back in class as he gears up to play a college student in his next film.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Malhotra is in talks for a Hindi remake of Kannada film Kirik Party and has apparently loved the script. A source told the tabloid, “Sidharth has had meetings with producer Ajay Kapoor, who holds the remake rights of Kirik Party, and loved his part. He is yet to sign on the dotted line but is looking forward to start work on this one.”

The 2016 Kannada film was directed by Rishabh Shetty and starred Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The comedy film revolves around a group of engineering students from different streams but develop a bond during their stay in the hostel. The film was a blockbuster and went on to become the highest grossing film of all time. It is also being remade in Telugu and is titled Kirrak Party. The film will star Nikhil Siddharth, Simran Pareenja and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead.

After giving consistent flops, this may just be the chance for Sidharth. However, his film Aiyaary is awaited and will hit the theatres on February 16.