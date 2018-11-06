Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai abode is simply perfect, all thanks to Gauri Khan

Mumbai is called the city of dreams and rightly so, as it gives a platform for everyone to flourish. One man from Delhi has managed to live his dream here and now, he even has his dream home. A milestone which is hard to achieve in Mumbai. We are talking about our munda from Delhi, Sidharth Malhotra, who has finally managed to have a house of his dreams. And guess who designed it for him? Well, its mastermind Gauri Khan who helped him put his imagination to reality. The first lady of Bollywood gave us a tour of Sid's beautiful abode and must say, she has done a fine job.

From a bar counter to a beautiful balcony overlooking Mumbai city, Sidharth's house has a perfect feel with perfect interiors. The amazing part of his house is the posters of his favourite movies like The Godfather, Al Pacino's Scarface and others. Take a look.

100 on 100 for Gauri Khan for curating this masterpiece. She is the best after all. Earlier she has designed abode of celebs like Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar. However, she apparently has no time to do the interiors of hubby Shah Rukh Khan's office. Don't believe us? Then check out the following conversation between the husband and the wife.