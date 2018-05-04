Sidharth Malhotra's next to be a biopic by Karan Johar

Kapoor & Sons actor Sidharth Malhotra’s Bollywood career was launched in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year in 2012. The movie was received well and went on to score big at the box office. The movie also marked the grand Bollywood debut of his co-stars in the film Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. While Varun and Alia have gone on to become two of the biggest stars in the industry, Sidharth has been left lagging behind. Now Karan Johar is once again attempting to put him back in the spotlight.

Time to relive-Yeh Dil Mangey More@DharmaMovies & Shabbir Boxwala collaborate to present the true story of bravery & patriotism-the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra@S1dharthM in the lead as Sher Shah Vikram Batra

Vishnu Varadhan to direct

WrittenBy Sandeep Shrivastava — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 3, 2018

True stories are always the best stories to tell....watch this space for an exciting @DharmaMovies announcement! Coming up! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 3, 2018

Karan Johar’s next is the biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra and the producer-director has zeroed in Sidharth to play the lead in the film. Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest war-time gallantry award in the year 1999. Karan took to social media to make the announcement to employ his prodigy and give him another opportunity to prove himself.

"Vikram Batra's life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character and the shoot commences this year,” said Sidharth in a statement as reported by News18.

Sidharth’s recent performances at the box office have been far from impressive. His latest films Aiyaary and Ittefaq tanked at the box office, with some even calling them ‘disasters’. His career graph has been rather bleak when compared to his SOTY co-stars who have gone on to become A-Listers.

His latest signing will be produced by Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala and will hopefully be a turning point to Sidharth’s career.