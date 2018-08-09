Sidharth Malhotra’s tell tale blush gives him away as he denies relationship rumours

There was a time when Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt’s love affair was the talk of the town. Anyway, given the frivolous nature of relationships in the tinsel town, the two parted their ways, eventually. And now, as Alia Bhatt has found solace and soulmate in Ranbir Kapoor, rumours are rife that ex-beau Sidharth Malhotra is dating Kiara Advani who just gave an explosive performance in Netflix movie Lust Stories. And the buzz just got louder after Sidharth attended Kiara’s birthday.

However, looks like they are playing the usual card of playing shy. Recently at an event, Sidharth was quizzed about his relationship reports and the actor brushed it off as a rumour. But wait, there was something more about the Ek Villain actor’s response which definitely tells a different tale. Check it out!

“I'm in relationship only with my work. I am too much involved in it right now and don't have time for anything else," Sidharth said.

Pretty straight, isn’t it? But the camera never lies. There was something that did not escape our attention and that was the tell-tale blush that crept up on the handsome actor’s face. Dodge all you want Sidharth, but the truth will eventually be out. *wink*

The rumoured love-birds have been spotted at Karan Johar’s residence a couple of times.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will soon commence with the shooting of Shotgun Shaadi with Parineeti Chopra and even the Vikram Batra biopic. Talking about the biopic, Sidharth shared, "It took me nearly two years to set up this film, be in script sessions and find producers. Today when Dharma Productions is involved we are very excited. Shooting will begin in a few days."

Kiara, on the other hand, will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank and Akshay Kumar-starrer Good News.