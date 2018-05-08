Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja get married in star-studded wedding

Anil Kapoor’s daughter and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is now a married woman. The 32-year-old tied the knot with London-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja on Tuesday afternoon in the presence of family and friends. The wedding ceremony took place as per Sikh traditions at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s home in Bandra. The parents of the couple will host a reception for the newly-weds at The Leela on Tuesday evening. The who’s who of Bollywood is expected to attend the final function of this big fat Punjabi wedding.

Sonam’s wedding functions were nothing short of grand. The bride wore a resplendent bridal red lehenga with a generous dose of embellishments. Gold embroidery in lotus patterns adorned the outfit while the dupatta was decorated with a rich gold border. The elaborate gold jewellery only added to the allure of her bridal look. Her groom Anand Ahuja wore a light brown sherwani with a pearl and ruby mala around his neck. The Anand Karaj was held between 11 am to 12.30 pm and was attended by the Kapoor family and friends.

Also read: Bride Sonam Kapoor arrives at the wedding venue

Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s sangeet outfit is here to take your breath away

The functions around Sonam Kapoor’s wedding have been nothing short of grand. The sangeet ceremony was held on Monday evening and saw her family and Bollywood biggies turn up in their best white outfit. Sonam and Anand set the dress code for the function as Indian festive-shades of white and guests honoured the code. Sonam herself was dressed like a queen in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ivory and gold creation that wowed the internet. Besides Sonam’s close friends Swara Bhaskar and Jacqueline Fernandez, the ceremony also saw actors Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Rekha, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, among others grace the event. Producer and director Karan Johar too was present and has been at all of Sonam’s wedding functions.

While activity around the house increased over the last week, the celebrations officially began on Sunday. Sunday night saw guests pour into Anil Kapoor’s residence for the mehendi ceremony. It was the evening that Sonam, her family, and close friends applied mehendi on their hands and danced the night away. Social media was flooded with images and videos of all the merriment behind the gates.