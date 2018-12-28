image
Friday, December 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Simmba: An over enthusiastic Ranveer grooves to the beats of Aankh Marey at a special screening

Bollywood

Simmba: An over enthusiastic Ranveer grooves to the beats of Aankh Marey at a special screening

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 28 2018, 1.03 pm
back
Aankh MareyBollywoodEntertainmentranveer singhrohit shettySara Ali KhanSimmbaSonu SoodTheatre
nextKriti Sanon, Yami Gautam, Vaani Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha sizzle in these inside party pics
ALSO READ

Simmba Movie Review: Ranveer Singh roars loud and proud!

Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut turn Gucci into yucky

Kizie aur Manny: Mukesh Chhabra back as the director after sexual harassment allegations