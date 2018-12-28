Simmba: An over enthusiastic Ranveer grooves to the beats of Aankh Marey at a special screening

Bollywood actor and the powerhouse of talent, Ranveer Singh, is well-known for his irrepressible energy and madness. We don’t really need a back up to prove his craziness. While the actor has got a never-ending list of insane stints under his name, here’s the latest addition. Ahead of its release, a special screening of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer, Simmba was organised for the team. Well, the storm was calm until the song Aankh Marey came up on the silver screen. Ranveer Singh’s excitement was clearly its peak as the actor couldn’t help but got up and, started dancing in front of the screen. We also had the audience enjoying his live performance as they whistled and hooted throughout.

Unsurprisingly, this is not the first the actor took over a theatre hall because of antics. Ranveer was in Paris when he had gone to watch the Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer, Sultan. As soon as the song Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai started playing in the film, Ranveer couldn't hold on any longer and he went up on to the stage in front of the screen and began dancing, even as Salman and Anushka moved in a synchronised manner, behind him.

[VIDEO] Our baby has got all the moves! 💃🏻 #RanveerWatchesSultan pic.twitter.com/ajiT1BOZdN — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) July 11, 2016

It won’t be wrong to say that the actor is always at his entertaining best. Be it off-screen or on-screen. We love this spirit of yours, Ranveer!