Simmba Box Office Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s film benefit from Zero’s non-performance?

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s Zero directed by Aanand L Rai released last week. The film was expected to make a minimum business of Rs 30 crore on the first day, especially after the advance booking trends looked positive. However, the movie fell short and with no good word of mouth for support, the box office figures too started to nose dive with every passing day. Unfortunately for team Zero, a Kannada film KGF that was dubbed in Hindi fared much better despite the lesser number of screens. And just a week later we have a massy Rohit Shetty film releasing, which the trade seems extremely positive about. On the lines of Rohit’s Singham, is Ranveer Singh’s Simmba that also features a cop as the protagonist, but not an honest one. The movie is an official remake of Jr NTR’s Temper and has a Ram Lakhan vibe. And the industry is hoping that this film ends 2018 for Bollywood on a high note.

We spoke to trade expert Akshaye Rathi to find out what are the expectations of Simmba at the box office. And he believes that the movie might just be the perfect pre-New Year treat to both movie goers and the fraternity. In a chat with in.com Rathi said, “With 3500 plus screens the first day collections of Simmba should be approximately Rs 25 crore. And in it’s lifetime it is expected to go beyond Rs 200 crore.” We also probed Akshaye and asked him if Zero’s non-performance will work in favour of Ranveer-Sara starrer, to which he said, “To be very honest if you peel the layers and look at the absolute and actual reason for a film to make the business no other film can affect a particular film as much as its own merit or demerit. KGF had a very nominal release compared to Zero. Despite that Zero would have done that kind of numbers with 4000 plus screens had it been a far better film.”

He further added, “So, what will impact a particular film has is its own merit or demerit. Even with Simmba very honestly the programming of multiplexes works purely on the law of demand and supply. As long as people want to buy the ticket for a certain film the multiplexes will sell the ticket of the that film. And if Zero had really had to perform as the way it was expected to it would have hold the show on its own.”

Akshaye also cited examples of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali: The Beginning. Despite SS Rajamouli’s film garnering great response and faring well at the box office, the movie failed to be a dampener for Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan with Salman Khan. And he also talked about how this year Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, despite being a big budget film that released after Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhai Ho, stopped to affect the small movie’s successful run at the ticket windows.

Coming back to Simmba, Akshaye talked about how the movie would fare across India. He said, “Simmba would release down south too. Specially in Hyderabad and Karnataka where we have huge Hindi speaking population, where certainly there would be a significantly wider release. Also, there are pockets in India of Tamil Nadu, Kerala where there is an audience that enjoys Hindi cinema. But obviously the bulk of the business will be from Hindi speaking belts.”

If Ranveer’s film fares well, he would obviously score well in 2018 and jump up several notches in the top actor’s list this year, where he currents stands at number 4, below Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. As for Sara, the actress would have treated her fans to two very different movies and also managed a blockbuster in her kitty in her debut year.