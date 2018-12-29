Simmba day one box office collection: Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan with ease, again

Ranveer Singh has ended the year with a bang as his movie Simmba has performed exceptionally well at the box office on day one. The movie hit the screens on Friday and took a good start in the morning and afternoon shows, but with positive reviews and amazing word of mouth, the jump in the evening and night shows were expected. On day one the movie has collected Rs 20-20.50 crore which is excellent. The movie has turned out to be the biggest opener for Ranveer.

The actor has beaten Shah Rukh Khan at the box office. Zero collected Rs 19.35 crore on day one and Simmba has collected more than that. With such a great start, we can expect that Simmba will have a great run at the box office over the weekend and even in its first week as it is the holiday season. This takes us back to 2015, when Ranveer had beaten Shah Rukh Khan. Bajirao Mastani and Dilwale released on the same day, though the latter took a better opening, in the long run, it was the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial that won the box office battle.

Zero in its week one collected Rs 84.10 crore and looks like Simmba will beat that in mere few days. On its second Friday, Zero has seen a huge drop, something that we didn’t expect from a Shah Rukh Khan starrer. The movie has collected Rs 85 lakh which is really bad. We wonder if the movie will be even able to reach the Rs 100 crore mark. Let's wait and watch!