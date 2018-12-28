Simmba: Enthusiastic Akshay Kumar fans leak his cameo sequence on Twitter!

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba is receiving reviews as powerful as the former's kicks and punches! We haven't got our hands on the first-day collection yet, but we're quite sure that is going to be strong. With just the right quotient of comedy, action and emotions, it will surely strike the right chords. By now, the internet has definitely given you a spoiler about Akshay Kumar's cameo in the film? Or, did it not? Did we, instead? Oops!

Never mind. That's not going to take the flavour away. Now that you already know about it, why not be updated with more deets? Akshay and Rohit are soon to team up for another cop film which will be called Suryavansh and the actor plays top cop Veer Suryavanshi. Most of us were not aware of the cameo and it came across as a powerful surprise, along with applause and whistles! This excitement has caused a loss now, though. A number of fan clubs managed photos of his entry scene straight from the theatre and have let them out on the internet. In fact, a video has been leaked too.

Action ka baap @akshaykumar as a #VeerSuryavanshi 😍😍 Faad dala re Faad dala😍😍 BGM is uff 👌😍😍#simmba pic.twitter.com/Pqftt59cTm — Deep Valesha (@Deepvalesha1) December 27, 2018

We do get the excitement. But for the film's sake, you could wait for everyone to check it out on the big screen!